Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 14th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 14th:

Cimpress plc (CMPR): This mass customization services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Cimpress has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 2.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): This wealth management services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.49, compared with 1.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): This packaging solutions provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global has a PEG ratio of 0.88, compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA): This manufacturer and marketer of infrastructure-related products and services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Arcosa has a PEG ratio of 1.40, compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

