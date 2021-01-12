Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:

Copart, Inc. (CPRT): This provider of auctions and vehicle remarketing services which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Copart, Inc. Price and Consensus

Copart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Copart, Inc. Quote

Copart has a PEG ratio of 3.00, compared with 6.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Copart, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Copart, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Copart, Inc. Quote

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens & Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.26, compared with 4.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Owens & Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote

General Motors Company (GM): This designer and builder of trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company Price and Consensus

General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote

General Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.79, compared with 3.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

General Motors Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

General Motors Company peg-ratio-ttm | General Motors Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



General Motors Company (GM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Copart, Inc. (CPRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.