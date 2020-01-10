Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:

Itron, Inc. (ITRI): This technology and service company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote

Itron has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Itron, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Itron, Inc. Quote

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

D.R. Horton, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

D.R. Horton, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): This developer of networking technology carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Ubiquiti Inc. Price and Consensus

Ubiquiti Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ubiquiti Inc. Quote

Ubiquiti has a PEG ratio of 3.42, compared with 6.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Ubiquiti Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ubiquiti Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Ubiquiti Inc. Quote

