Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:

Itron, Inc. (ITRI): This technology and service company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Itron has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): This developer of networking technology carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Ubiquiti has a PEG ratio of 3.42, compared with 6.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

