Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8th:

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This company that is engaged in the homebuilding and financial service businesses, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 0.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment management company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.2% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners’ has a PEG ratio of 0.57, compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Vale S.A. (VALE): This producer and seller of iron ore and iron ore pellets, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Vale’s has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 0.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

