Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This company that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Cimpressplc (CMPR): This company that provides various mass customization services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cimpress N.V Price and Consensus

Cimpress N.V price-consensus-chart | Cimpress N.V Quote

Cimpress has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 2.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cimpress N.V PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cimpress N.V peg-ratio-ttm | Cimpress N.V Quote

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This business process service providing company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

SYNNEX Corporation Price and Consensus

SYNNEX Corporation price-consensus-chart | SYNNEX Corporation Quote

SYNNEX has a PEG ratio of 0.98 compared with 4.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

SYNNEX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

SYNNEX Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | SYNNEX Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.7% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.