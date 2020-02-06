Markets

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 6th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)

KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)

KB Home peg-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX): This is a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Quote

Mellanox Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 3.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Quote

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG): This is an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Quote

Affiliated Managers Group has a PEG ratio of 0.75, compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Quote

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): This company that manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Berry Global Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote

Berry Global Group has a PEG ratio of 0.81, compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Berry Global Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Berry Global Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Berry Global Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020. 

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Click to get this free report

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX): Free Stock Analysis Report

KB Home (KBH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

Beauty for Freedom Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

Beauty for Freedom visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. In honor of the occasion, Jerry Chu, Co-Founder and 2 board members rang the Closing Bell.

Jan 23, 2020
See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular