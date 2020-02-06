Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 6th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)

KB Home peg-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX): This is a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Quote

Mellanox Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 3.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Quote

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG): This is an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Quote

Affiliated Managers Group has a PEG ratio of 0.75, compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Quote

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): This company that manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Berry Global Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote

Berry Global Group has a PEG ratio of 0.81, compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Berry Global Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Berry Global Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.