Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5th:

Olin Corporation (OLN): This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote

Olin Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 4.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Olin Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Olin Corporation Quote

Celestica Inc. (CLS): This provider of hardware platform and supply chain solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.35, compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Celestica, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Celestica, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Celestica, Inc. Quote

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

D.R. Horton, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

D.R. Horton, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Olin Corporation (OLN): Free Stock Analysis Report



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Get Free Report



Celestica, Inc. (CLS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.