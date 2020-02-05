Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 5th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5th:

Cimpressplc (CMPR): This company that provides various mass customization services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cimpress has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 2.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This business process service providing company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

SYNNEX has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 4.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This company that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo, carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 1.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This asset management holding company that provides investment management services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.