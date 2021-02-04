Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:

Ford Motor Company (F): This designer and manufacturer of a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

Ford has a PEG ratio of 1.46, compared with 8.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ford Motor Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ford Motor Company peg-ratio-ttm | Ford Motor Company Quote

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK): This company that is engaged in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Quote

Stanley Black & Decker’s has a PEG ratio of 1.92, compared with 3.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Quote

Vale S.A. (VALE): This producer and seller of iron ore and iron ore pellets, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

VALE S.A. Price and Consensus

VALE S.A. price-consensus-chart | VALE S.A. Quote

Vale’s has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 0.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

VALE S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

VALE S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | VALE S.A. Quote

