Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 4th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This company that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN): This company that develops and commercializes various therapeutic products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 2.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
