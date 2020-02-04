Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This company that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)

KB Home peg-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN): This company that develops and commercializes various therapeutic products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 2.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See 7 handpicked stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.