Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2nd:

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): This designer and manufacturer of semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Texas Instruments has a PEG ratio of 2.65, compared with 14.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX): This designer and developer of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Crocs has a PEG ratio of 1.26, compared with 1.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK): This company that is engaged in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Stanley Black & Decker’s has a PEG ratio of 2.65, compared with 3.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

KB Home’s has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

