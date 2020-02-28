Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): This company that engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote

TRI Pointe Group has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): This company that designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote

Ultra Clean Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 2.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU): This company that provides digital engineering and information technology outsourcing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Virtusa Corporation Price and Consensus

Virtusa Corporation price-consensus-chart | Virtusa Corporation Quote

Virtusa has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Virtusa Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Virtusa Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Virtusa Corporation Quote

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

Federated Investors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Federated Investors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Investors, Inc. Quote

Federated Hermes has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Federated Investors, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Federated Investors, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Federated Investors, Inc. Quote

