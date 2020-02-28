Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 28th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): This company that engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote
TRI Pointe Group has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): This company that designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote
Ultra Clean Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 2.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote
Virtusa Corporation (VRTU): This company that provides digital engineering and information technology outsourcing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Virtusa Corporation Price and Consensus
Virtusa Corporation price-consensus-chart | Virtusa Corporation Quote
Virtusa has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Virtusa Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Virtusa Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Virtusa Corporation Quote
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.
Federated Investors, Inc. Price and Consensus
Federated Investors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Investors, Inc. Quote
Federated Hermes has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Federated Investors, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Federated Investors, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Federated Investors, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Virtusa Corporation (VRTU): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): Free Stock Analysis Report
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Federated Investors, Inc. (FHI): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.