Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): This company that engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

TRI Pointe Group has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): This company that designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.

Ultra Clean Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 2.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU): This company that provides digital engineering and information technology outsourcing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Virtusa has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

