Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 26th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This company that engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 2.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC): This designer, developer and manufacturer of pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Universal Electronics Inc. Price and Consensus

Universal Electronics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Electronics Inc. Quote

Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Universal Electronics Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Universal Electronics Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Universal Electronics Inc. Quote

Owens Corning (OC): This company that manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials and carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning Price and Consensus

Owens Corning price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Quote

Owens Corning has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens Corning PEG Ratio (TTM)

Owens Corning peg-ratio-ttm | Owens Corning Quote

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW): This provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arrow Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote

Arrow Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.9% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Owens Corning Inc (OC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.