Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 26th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE): This manufacturer of optical and photonic products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Lumentum Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lumentum Holdings Inc. Quote

Lumentum has a PEG ratio of 1.09 compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Lumentum Holdings Inc. Quote

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD):This marketer of fresh, frozen, dry food and non-food products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

US Foods Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

US Foods Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | US Foods Holding Corp. Quote

US Foods has a PEG ratio of 1.91, compared with 18.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

US Foods Holding Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

US Foods Holding Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | US Foods Holding Corp. Quote

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This company that engages in homebuilding business, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 1.06, compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This asset management holding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Federated Investors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Federated Investors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Investors, Inc. Quote

Federated Hermes has a PEG ratio of 1.12, compared with 1.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Federated Investors, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Federated Investors, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Federated Investors, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.