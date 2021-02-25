Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 25th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 25th:

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA): This integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

Rush Enterprises has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 1.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX): This provider of design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Flex has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This homebuilding and financial service company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.71, compared with 0.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

RH (RH): This retailer in the home furnishings carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

RH has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 3.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

