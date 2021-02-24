Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:

PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE): This independent exploration and production company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

PDC Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

PDC Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PDC Energy, Inc. Quote

PDC Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PDC Energy, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PDC Energy, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PDC Energy, Inc. Quote

AECOM (ACM): This company that delivers professional services to program and construction management and carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

AECOM Price and Consensus

AECOM price-consensus-chart | AECOM Quote

AECOM has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 5.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AECOM PEG Ratio (TTM)

AECOM peg-ratio-ttm | AECOM Quote

Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV): This company that provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise and carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Carriage Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carriage Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carriage Services, Inc. Quote

Carriage Services has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Carriage Services, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Carriage Services, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Carriage Services, Inc. Quote

KB Home (KBH): This company that operates as a homebuilder and carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 0.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)

KB Home peg-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE): Free Stock Analysis Report



KB Home (KBH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV): Free Stock Analysis Report



AECOM (ACM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.