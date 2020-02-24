Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF): This provider of consumer finance and insurance products and services carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

OneMain Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneMain Holdings, Inc. Quote

OneMain Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.70, compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | OneMain Holdings, Inc. Quote

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)

KB Home peg-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Legg Mason, Inc. Price and Consensus

Legg Mason, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote

Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 1.02, compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Legg Mason, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Legg Mason, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote

