Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF): This provider of consumer finance and insurance products and services carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

OneMain Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.70, compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 1.02, compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.    

