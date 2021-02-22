Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This developer, manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 3.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX): This designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supply chain services and solutions provider to original equipment manufacturers carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Flex has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 1.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

RH (RH): This retailer of home furnishings carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

RH has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 3.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

