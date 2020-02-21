Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 21st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT): This operator of casual dining restaurants, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 2.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Brinker International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Brinker International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

BRP Inc. (DOOO):This manufacturer of powersport vehicles and marine products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

BRP Inc. Price and Consensus

BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote

BRP has a PEG ratio of 1.15, compared with 2.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BRP Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BRP Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | BRP Inc. Quote

Inphi Corporation (IPHI): This provider of high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Inphi Corporation Price and Consensus

Inphi Corporation price-consensus-chart | Inphi Corporation Quote

Inphi has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 12.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Inphi Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Inphi Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Inphi Corporation Quote

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF): This provider of consumer finance and insurance products and services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

OneMain Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneMain Holdings, Inc. Quote

OneMain has a PEG ratio of 0.71, compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | OneMain Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.