Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 21st
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT): This operator of casual dining restaurants, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 2.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
BRP Inc. (DOOO):This manufacturer of powersport vehicles and marine products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
BRP has a PEG ratio of 1.15, compared with 2.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Inphi Corporation (IPHI): This provider of high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Inphi has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 12.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF): This provider of consumer finance and insurance products and services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
OneMain has a PEG ratio of 0.71, compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
