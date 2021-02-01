Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This publicly owned investment manager carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 1.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): This developer, manufacturer, and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 29% over the last 60 days.

Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.53, compared with 2.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

