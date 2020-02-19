Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 19th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19th:
DaVita Inc. (DVA): This provider of kidney dialysis services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 3.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP):This company that installs insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping and fireproofing products etc, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Installed Building Products has a PEG ratio of 1.26, compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
LCI Industries (LCII): This manufacturer and supplier of components to the manufacturers of recreational vehicles, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
LCI Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 2.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK): This developer and marketer of mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Mitek Systems has a PEG ratio of 1.28, compared with 2.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
