Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 19th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19th:

DaVita Inc. (DVA): This provider of kidney dialysis services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 3.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP):This company that installs insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping and fireproofing products etc, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Installed Building Products has a PEG ratio of 1.26, compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LCI Industries (LCII): This manufacturer and supplier of components to the manufacturers of recreational vehicles, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

LCI Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 2.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK): This developer and marketer of mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Mitek Systems has a PEG ratio of 1.28, compared with 2.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

