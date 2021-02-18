Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 18th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18th:

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products and carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

Tempur Sealy International has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 3.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): This company that provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions and carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

ArcBest Corp. has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 1.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses and carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote

M.D.C. Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.76, compared with 0.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote

Celestica Inc. (CLS): This company that provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions and carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Celestica, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Celestica, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Celestica, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): Get Free Report



M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Celestica, Inc. (CLS): Free Stock Analysis Report



ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.