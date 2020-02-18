Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18th:

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Legg Mason, Inc. Price and Consensus

Legg Mason, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote

Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Legg Mason, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Legg Mason, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KB Home PE Ratio (TTM)

KB Home pe-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC): This producer and marketer of value-added chicken products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Pilgrim's Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.