Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 17th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This company that is a publicly owned investment manager and carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.2% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): This developer, manufacturer, and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products that carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.5% over the last 60 days.

Hologic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hologic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hologic, Inc. Quote

Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hologic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hologic, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hologic, Inc. Quote

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This company that operates as an outdoor and camping retailer and carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

Camping World Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Camping World Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

RH (RH): This company that operates as a retailer in home furnishings and carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

RH Price and Consensus

RH price-consensus-chart | RH Quote

RH has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 3.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

RH PEG Ratio (TTM)

RH peg-ratio-ttm | RH Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



RH (RH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.