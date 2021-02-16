Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 16th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL): This company that provides radio-frequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions and carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 2.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): This company that provides telecommunications services and carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 41% over the last 60 days.

América Móvil has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This company that operates as a homebuilder and carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This company that engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products and carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.84, compared with 2.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

