Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 14th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): This provider of wealth management services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. Price and Consensus

Focus Financial Partners Inc. price-consensus-chart | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote

Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX):This fabless semiconductor company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Quote

Mellanox Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 3.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Quote

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS): This fabless semiconductor company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cirrus Logic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote

Cirrus Logic has a PEG ratio of 1.38, compared with 3.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED): This provider of medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous waste management services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Sharps Compliance Corp Price and Consensus

Sharps Compliance Corp price-consensus-chart | Sharps Compliance Corp Quote

Sharps Compliance has a PEG ratio of 2.74, compared with 3.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sharps Compliance Corp PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sharps Compliance Corp peg-ratio-ttm | Sharps Compliance Corp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.