Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This company that operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Asbury Automotive Group has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)

KB Home peg-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This company that provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Legg Mason, Inc. Price and Consensus

Legg Mason, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote

Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Legg Mason, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Legg Mason, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.