Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 13th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This company that operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Asbury Automotive Group has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
KB Home Price and Consensus
KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote
KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)
KB Home peg-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This company that provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
Legg Mason, Inc. Price and Consensus
Legg Mason, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote
Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Legg Mason, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Legg Mason, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): Free Stock Analysis Report
KB Home (KBH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.