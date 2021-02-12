Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 12th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:

KB Home (KBH): This company that operates as a homebuilding company and carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Celestica Inc. (CLS): This company that provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions and carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): This provider of freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions that carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corp. has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW): This company that provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions and carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

Arrow Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 0.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

