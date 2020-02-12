Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 12th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX): This is a fabless semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Mellanox Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 3.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This company that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.57, compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
DaVita Inc. (DVA): This company that provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 3.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This business process service providing company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
SYNNEX has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 13.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
