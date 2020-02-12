Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 12th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX): This is a fabless semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Quote

Mellanox Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 3.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Quote

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This company that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.57, compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

DaVita Inc. (DVA): This company that provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote

DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 3.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

DaVita Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

DaVita Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | DaVita Inc. Quote

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This business process service providing company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

SYNNEX Corporation Price and Consensus

SYNNEX Corporation price-consensus-chart | SYNNEX Corporation Quote

SYNNEX has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 13.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

SYNNEX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

SYNNEX Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | SYNNEX Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.