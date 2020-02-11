Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Legg Mason, Inc. Price and Consensus

Legg Mason, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote

Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Legg Mason, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Legg Mason, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)

KB Home peg-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC): This producer and marketer of value-added chicken products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Pilgrim's Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

