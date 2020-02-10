Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 10th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX): This designer and manufacturer of interconnect products and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Mellanox Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 3.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This provider of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.57, compared with 1.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
