Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): This independent clinical laboratory company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.7% over the last 60 days.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Price and Consensus

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings price-consensus-chart | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Quote

LabCorp has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 4.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings PEG Ratio (TTM)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings peg-ratio-ttm | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Quote

The ODP Corporation (ODP): This business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote

ODP Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The ODP Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

The ODP Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | The ODP Corporation Quote

Information Services Group, Inc. (III): This information-based services company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

Information Services Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Information Services Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Information Services Group, Inc. Quote

Information Services Group has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 4.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Information Services Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Information Services Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Information Services Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The ODP Corporation (ODP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Information Services Group, Inc. (III): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.