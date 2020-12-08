Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 8th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:
Avnet, Inc. (AVT): This technology solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Avnet has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Federated Hermes has a PEG ratio of 0.77, compared with 2.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): This diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products developer carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.7% over the last 60 days.
Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI): This provider of products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.
PerkinElmer has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 11.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
