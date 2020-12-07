Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 7th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.30, compared with 3.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): This independent clinical laboratory company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.7% over the last 60 days.

LabCorp has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 4.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

