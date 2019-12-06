Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 6th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG): This energy company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.
NRG has a PEG ratio of 0.20, compared with 2.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This installer and distributor of insulation and building material products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Itron, Inc. (ITRI): This technology and service company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Itron has a PEG ratio of 1.04, compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
