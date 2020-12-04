Markets

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 4th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4th:

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT): This automotive access control products manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Strattec Security Corporation Price and Consensus

Strattec Security Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Strattec Security Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

 

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX): This collaboration platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Dropbox, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dropbox has a PEG ratio of 0.56, compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Dropbox, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer of various merchandises carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus

Big Lots has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 3.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Big Lots, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

