Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 4th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4th:
Strattec Security Corporation (STRT): This automotive access control products manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Strattec Security Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Dropbox, Inc. (DBX): This collaboration platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Dropbox has a PEG ratio of 0.56, compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer of various merchandises carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 3.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
