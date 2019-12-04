Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 4th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4th:

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This company that engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This company that designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 1.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC): This company that operates as an independent petroleum refiner carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

HollyFrontier has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 7.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY): This business process service providing company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Callaway Golf has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 1.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

