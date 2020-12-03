Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3rd:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): This independent clinical laboratory company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.7% over the last 60 days.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Price and Consensus

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings price-consensus-chart | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Quote

Laboratory Corporation of America has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 4.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings PEG Ratio (TTM)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings peg-ratio-ttm | Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Quote

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI): This analog semiconductor solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Quote

MACOM Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 3.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Quote

The ODP Corporation (ODP): This business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote

ODP Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The ODP Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

The ODP Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | The ODP Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

