Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3rd:

Career Education Corporation (CECO): This operator of colleges, institutions and universities, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Career Education Corporation Price and Consensus

Career Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Career Education Corporation Quote

Career Education has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Career Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Career Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Career Education Corporation Quote

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM):This distributor of building products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Price and Consensus

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Quote

Foundation Building Materials has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Quote

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): This wealth management services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. Price and Consensus

Focus Financial Partners Inc. price-consensus-chart | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote

Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.57, compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (HNP): This generator of electricity and heat, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Huaneng Power International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Huaneng Power International, Inc. Quote

Huaneng Power International has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 3.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Huaneng Power International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Huaneng Power International, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See 7 handpicked stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.