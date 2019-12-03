Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3rd:
Career Education Corporation (CECO): This operator of colleges, institutions and universities, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Career Education has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM):This distributor of building products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Foundation Building Materials has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): This wealth management services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.57, compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. (HNP): This generator of electricity and heat, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Huaneng Power International has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 3.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
