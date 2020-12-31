Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 31st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:

General Motors Company (GM): This designer, builder, and seller of cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75.8% over the last 60 days.

General Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 4.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The ODP Corporation (ODP): This business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

ODP Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This healthy grocery store operator carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 2.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

