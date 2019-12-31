Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 31st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 1.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

D.R. Horton, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

D.R. Horton, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): This company that provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. Price and Consensus

Focus Financial Partners Inc. price-consensus-chart | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote

Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 1.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG): This specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital Group Inc Price and Consensus

Encore Capital Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote

Encore Capital has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Encore Capital Group Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Encore Capital Group Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Encore Capital Group Inc Quote

Office Depot, Inc. (ODP): This company that provides business services and supplies, products, and technology has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Office Depot, Inc. Price and Consensus

Office Depot, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Office Depot, Inc. Quote

Office Depot has a PEG ratio of 0.62, compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Office Depot, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Office Depot, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Office Depot, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.