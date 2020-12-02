Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:

Quidel Corporation (QDEL): This developer and manufacturer of diagnostic testing solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.8% over the last 60 days.

Quidel has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 3.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): This developer and manufacturer of production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries,which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Ultra Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.54, compared with 10.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.30, compared with 3.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

