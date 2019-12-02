Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC): This independent petroleum refining company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

HollyFrontier Corporation has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 7.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (HNP): This company that generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies, carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Huaneng Power has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 3.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This recreational powerboats company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

