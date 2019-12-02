Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:
HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC): This independent petroleum refining company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
HollyFrontier Corporation Price and Consensus
HollyFrontier Corporation price-consensus-chart | HollyFrontier Corporation Quote
HollyFrontier Corporation has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 7.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
HollyFrontier Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
HollyFrontier Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | HollyFrontier Corporation Quote
Huaneng Power International, Inc. (HNP): This company that generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies, carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Huaneng Power International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Huaneng Power International, Inc. Quote
Huaneng Power has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 3.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Huaneng Power International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Huaneng Power International, Inc. Quote
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This recreational powerboats company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus
Malibu Boats, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote
Malibu Boats has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Malibu Boats, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Malibu Boats, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double
Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.
Click to get this free report
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): Free Stock Analysis Report
Huaneng Power International, Inc. (HNP): Free Stock Analysis Report
HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.