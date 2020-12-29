Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:

General Motors Company (GM): This designer, builder and seller of cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75.8% over the last 60 days.

General Motors has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 3.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

BJ's has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This seller of new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

