Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:

Career Education Corporation (CECO): This operator of colleges, institutions and universities, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Career Education has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 1.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

DaVita Inc. (DVA):This kidney dialysis services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.62, compared with 3.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This homebuilding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

NIC Inc. (EGOV): This provider of digital government services that enable governments to use technology to offer numerous services to businesses and citizens, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

NIC has a PEG ratio of 1.68, compared with 2.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

