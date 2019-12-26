Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26th:

Career Education Corporation (CECO): This provider of postsecondary education programs, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Career Education Corporation Price and Consensus

Career Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Career Education Corporation Quote

Career Education has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 1.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Career Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Career Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Career Education Corporation Quote

Itron, Inc. (ITRI): This technology and service company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote

Itron has a PEG ratio of 1.07, compared with 2.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Itron, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Itron, Inc. Quote

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This manufacturer of recreational powerboats, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus

Malibu Boats, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote

Malibu Boats has a PEG ratio of 1.04, compared with 1.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Malibu Boats, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Malibu Boats, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote

