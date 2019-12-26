Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 26th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26th:
Career Education Corporation (CECO): This provider of postsecondary education programs, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Career Education Corporation Price and Consensus
Career Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Career Education Corporation Quote
Career Education has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 1.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Career Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Career Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Career Education Corporation Quote
Itron, Inc. (ITRI): This technology and service company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus
Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote
Itron has a PEG ratio of 1.07, compared with 2.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Itron, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Itron, Inc. Quote
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This manufacturer of recreational powerboats, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus
Malibu Boats, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote
Malibu Boats has a PEG ratio of 1.04, compared with 1.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Malibu Boats, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Malibu Boats, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): Free Stock Analysis Report
Itron, Inc. (ITRI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Career Education Corporation (CECO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.