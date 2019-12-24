Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 24th:

DaVita Inc. (DVA): This company that provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote

DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 3.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

DaVita Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

DaVita Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | DaVita Inc. Quote

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 1.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

D.R. Horton, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

D.R. Horton, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This asset management holding company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Legg Mason, Inc. Price and Consensus

Legg Mason, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote

Legg Mason has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Legg Mason, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Legg Mason, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.