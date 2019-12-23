Markets

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23:

Career Education Corporation (CECO): This company that operates colleges, institutions and universities carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Career Education has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): This company that engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG): This specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Encore Capital has a PEG ratio of 0.52, compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): This company that provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families, carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

