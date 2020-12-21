Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 21st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer that carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.33, compared with 3.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): This company that offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.4% over the last 60 days.

Tupperware has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This seller of new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts that carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.81, compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

