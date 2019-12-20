Markets

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 20th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20th:

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): This networking technology developer, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Ubiquiti has a PEG ratio of 3.42 compared with 6.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Phillips 66 (PSX): This energy manufacturing and logistics company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 has a PEG ratio of 1.98, compared with 8.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

TransUnion (TRU): This provider of risk and information solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

TransUnion has a PEG ratio of 2.15, compared with 2.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI): This real estate investment trust, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Sun Communities has a PEG ratio of 3.66, compared with 5.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

